Council in bid for Coldcut lands
An aerial view of the Coldcut lands

James Roulston MooneyDecember 5, 2025 11:38 am

The deadline for bids to be submitted for the Coldcut lands was Thursday, November 27 at noon and the winning bid for the 26-acre site is yet to be revealed.

The CEO of South Dublin County Council confirmed to Dublin Mid-West TD Shane Moynihan that the local authority had intended to submit a bid to purchase the site.

