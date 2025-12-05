Council in bid for Coldcut lands
The deadline for bids to be submitted for the Coldcut lands was Thursday, November 27 at noon and the winning bid for the 26-acre site is yet to be revealed.
The CEO of South Dublin County Council confirmed to Dublin Mid-West TD Shane Moynihan that the local authority had intended to submit a bid to purchase the site.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
