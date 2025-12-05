Drone delivery hub would have ‘no significant noise impact’

It’s been predicted that a proposed drone food delivery hub in Tallaght would have “no significant noise impact” on the surrounding area.

That’s according to a Noise Impact Assessment submitted as part of a planning application for an aerial delivery hub at Tallaght Enterprise Centre.

The initial planning application was submitted in December 2024 by Partas for the “hub consisting of one single storey storage and ancillary office cabin container” in a corner of the Enterprise Centre site bordering the N81 Tallaght Bypass.

If permission is granted the drone delivery hub will be operated by Manna Drones Delivery, who currently operate in Blanchardstown.

However, South Dublin County Council made an Additional Information request to Partas earlier this year, requesting the Noise Impact Assessment, a revised tree survey and protection plan “to ensure the preservation of the mature tree buffer along the southern boundary” and revised drawings to show the impact the proposed hub would have on mobility-impaired car parking spaces in the Enterprise Centre.

The council also requested a comprehensive assessment of potential safety and operational risks associated with establishing an aerial delivery hub “particularly in relation to its potential impact on Defence Forces operations at Casement Aerodrome”, and written confirmation from both the Department of Defence and the Irish Aviation Authority to “explicitly confirm” that the drone service would not interfere with existing or future aviation activities.

In a report lodged on behalf of Partas, Downey Planners submitted the tree survey plan, revised drawings and noise impact assessment to the council’s planning department on Tuesday, November 25 (following a three-month extension).

The noise assessment report predicted that there would be “no significant noise impact of the air delivery hub at the nearby noise sensitive locations”.

“As the delivery air delivery hub is to operate between 9:00am and 9:00pm each day, there is no noise generated during the night-time period and therefore no risk of sleep disturbance from the proposed development,” it concluded.

In a letter to the planning authority, Downey stated that proposed operators Manna are “currently in, and has been in, active consultation over the last number of months with representatives of both the Department of Defence and the Irish Aviation Authority regarding the proposed development” and that these discussions are still ongoing as of November 25.

“Manna will ensure that the proposed air delivery operation will not impact on Casement Aerodrome and will not operate the service from the proposed site until a Memorandum of Understanding between Manna and the Casement Aerodrome has been agreed,” the letter said.

“On that basis, [we] submit that while written confirmation has not been furnished for this formal FI response submission, discussions are progressing and written confirmation will be provided in the near future.”

The planners suggested that the council grant planning permission for the development and attach “an appropriate pre-commencement condition” for formal written agreements from the Defence Forces and the IAA ahead of the drone hub becoming operational.

A decision is now due from the planning authority by Monday, December 22.