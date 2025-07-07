Council removed 117 trees over 6 yrs

Over 100 trees have been felled in the Dublin South Central Area over the past six years.

Council workers removed 117 ‘street trees’ between winter 2019/20 and winter 2024/25.

The figures were given at the June South Central Area Meeting of Dublin City Council, in response to a question from Cllr Darragh Moriarty (Lab) about “how many street trees have been removed in the South Central Area 2019-2025 and how many street trees have been planted over the same period”.

These do “not include storm-blown trees” and “do not reflect the number of trees planted/felled from open spaces/parks”.

They also show that 128 trees were planted in the same time period.

No trees were planted during the winter 2020/21 period due to Covid restrictions, according to senior Parks and Landscape officer Brid Brosnan, however 41 trees were planted during the winter 2024/25 period, almost double the amount that were removed for the same period.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme