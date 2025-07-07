Search
Council removed 117 trees over 6 yrs

Council removed 117 trees over 6 yrs

Echo StaffJuly 7, 2025 12:13 pm

Over 100 trees have been felled in the Dublin South Central Area over the past six years.

Council workers removed 117 ‘street trees’  between winter 2019/20 and winter 2024/25.

The figures were given at the June South Central Area Meeting of Dublin City Council, in response to a question from Cllr Darragh Moriarty (Lab) about “how many street trees have been removed in the South Central Area 2019-2025 and how many street trees have been planted over the same period”.

These do “not include storm-blown trees” and “do not reflect the number of trees planted/felled from open spaces/parks”.

They also show that 128 trees were planted in the same time period.

No trees were planted during the winter 2020/21 period due to Covid restrictions, according to senior Parks and Landscape officer Brid Brosnan, however 41 trees were planted during the winter 2024/25 period, almost double the amount that were removed for the same period.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


Difficulties in recruiting school traffic wardens causes problems

News

Only six school traffic wardens have been recruited across South Dublin to replace 15 wardens that have retired or are due to...

Taking Pride to a new level with the SDCC libraries

News

SDCC Libraries took to the streets for Dublin Pride 2025 with their mobile library, joyful staff, and a powerful message of inclusion...

Children’s hospital naming is deemed a missed opportunity

News

The official name of the long-awaited new national children’s hospital in Dublin has been announced by the Minister of Health. Minster Jennifer...

Celebrating those who go ‘above and beyond’

News

Tallaght University Hospital announced the winners of the 2025 Staff Hero Awards that annually recognise employees who go “above and beyond.” Four...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST