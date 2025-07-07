Dynamic event lifts, empowers

Some of the panel at the Women’s Caucus Photo by Ben Ryan

The Women’s Caucus and LEO welcomed Flor Mac Carthy from Women for Election, Jenny Egan-Simmons, multi-award-winning international canoeist, Jennifer Philips from Women’s Collective Ireland, and Feebee Foran, entrepreneur and owner of award-winning Forager to a panel event hosted by Women’s Caucus chair Cllr Vicki Casserly.

It was a dynamic gathering where women from all walks of life came to connect, inspire and empower one another. The event was all about sharing stories, exchanging ideas, and celebrating the incredible ways women thrive in work and life.

Cllr Vicki Casserly said “It was an amazing night, and I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did.

‘The whole event was vibrant and thoroughly engaging. Our panel were amazing, so insightful and generous with their stories and experiences.

‘They offered lots of practical advice coupled with support structures that will empower audience members as they pursue their dreams.

‘The audience was fully engaged and put forward lots of challenging and interesting questions to our panel. When you put a group of women together it’s amazing what can be achieved. They lift each other up and have the potential to change the world for the better.”