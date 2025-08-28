Council shortlisted for nine chamber awards

Chambers Ireland announced the shortlist for the 2025 Excellence in Local Government Awards, held annually to recognise and celebrate the outstanding work being carried out by Local Authorities all over Ireland, with SDCC shortlisted in nine of the 15 available categories.

SDCC has been recognised for the following projects: Ballyroan: A Dementia-Inclusive, Age Friendly Community in Age Friendly Initiative; International Protection: Fact or Fiction in Communications; Reaching for Gender Equality in Local Government in Diversity & Inclusion; South Dublin County Council Junior Safety Forum in Health & Wellbeing; Ely Arch: Heritage Conservation Through Public Realm Design in Heritage and Built Environment; Clonburris Delivery Model – Strategic Innovation for Sustainable Growth in Local Authority Innovation; Work IQ, Innovation Centre for Technology and Enterprise Growth in Promoting Economic Development; Connecting Communities Through the Regeneration of West Tallaght Parks in Supporting Sustainable Communities and Balancing Green and Growth: Delivering Sustainable Development and Protecting Biodiversity in Sustainable Environment & Biodiversity

The Awards are held in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and will be presented across fifteen different categories, with one local authority awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year.

Colm Ward, Chief Executive of SDCC, said: “Today’s announcement of the shortlist for the Excellence in Local Government Awards is fantastic news for SDCC and we are delighted to see the wide range of our projects that have been included again this year.

“This recognition reflects the commitment and dedication of our staff, elected members and partners to deliver these projects and initiatives as we continue to create greater opportunity for all in South Dublin by being a place that meets the needs and ambitions of everyone here.”