Appeal against refusal to allow floodlights that ‘would’ disrupt nocturnal wildlife

Bats are among the species of concern in the planning refusal for floodlights

Lucan Sarsfields have lodged a planning appeal against the council’s refusal to allow floodlights as part of their new all-weather playing pitch.

Permission was granted in July for the GAA club to build a new full sized all-weather sports playing pitch to “replace the existing grass surfaced Junior sports pitch and adjoining part undeveloped yard area”.

However South Dublin County Council refused permission for six 22m high and four 16m high lighting masts and floodlighting as they “would be contrary to the provisions of the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028”.

“The proposed floodlighting for the proposed pitch and hurling wall, at a location proximate to the Grand Canal proposed Natural Heritage Area and within the Grand Canal Primary Green Infrastructure Corridor, would disrupt nocturnal wildlife, particularly light-sensitive species like bats, and undermine the ecological integrity and function of this corridor as a dark, natural refuge for species including bats which are protected under the EU Habitats Directive,” the report from the chief executives’ orders stated.

In their appeal, Lucan Sarsfields note that the Ecological Impact Assessment that was undertaken as part of their original planning application detailed that the proposed floodlights would not “have the potential to result in significant negative effects on terrestrial mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians or invertebrates at a local or any other geographic level”.

They also asked An Coimisiún Pleanála to consider precedent from other local authorities around the country that had permitted floodlighting like what was proposed.

“The floodlighting associated with any all-weather pitch is necessary and critical infrastructure to facilitate the all-weather pitches use during dark evenings over the winter months from October to March,” the appeal said.

“Lighting is not used for the months of April to September.

“Without the floodlighting, the all-weather pitch and hurling wall play area cannot be used in the evening times during the periods of darkness in the winter months and therefore impractical,” it said, adding that it wouldn’t be possible for the club to risk a “capital investment of circa €2,000,000 for the design and installation of the proposed development” without the floodlighting.

They offered a “fair and reasonable compromise” in the form of restrictions on the floodlights to allow SDCC to “monitor, record, survey and measure the installed lighting conditions of the completed development or to set physical criteria that the lighting system must comply with”.

The case is due to be decided by An Coimisiún Pleanála by December of this year.