Relay for Life raises €53,015 for the Irish Cancer Society
A cheque of over €53,000 was presented to the Irish Cancer Society by Relay for Life South County Dublin as the group wrapped up on their year.
A branch of the global movement raising awareness and funds for cancer research, Relay for Life South County Dublin usually hold their flagship event in Corkagh Park on the June Bank Holiday, a 24-hour group walk.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
