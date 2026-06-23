Council spent a total of €250k on pothole repairs

In 2025, SDCC spent a total of €250,000 on pothole repairs in addition to approximately €3,300,000 on the road work programme.

A similar level of expenditure is expected in 2026, as SDCC continue to carry out repairs around the area.

These repairs include the replacement of weathered road surfaces, the improvement of poor skid resistance, repairs to edge deterioration and improvement of sub-standard road width.

SDCC also detailed the action that can be taken by members of the public in the event of a vehicle suffering damage caused by a pothole, if they feel SDCC are at fault.

Any claim made by a member of the public is referred to the insurer Irish Public Bodies (IPB). IPB investigate and make a determination on the claim.

SDCC may be required to assist them in the investigation but would not be involved in the determination.

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