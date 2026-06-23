Pico shining on world stage

Roberto Lopes of Cape Verde in action against Darwin Núñez of Uruguay during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Miami Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA Photo by Sportsfile

PICO Lopes’ Cape Verde are undefeated at the World Cup following a 2-2 draw with Uruguay on Sunday night.

The game was a dream start for the Bluesharks after they found themselves 1-0 up after 20 minutes following an excellent free kick from Kevin Pina which marked their first ever goal at the World Cup.

They would be unable to hold onto the lead for the second half however and after a brief collapse, found themselves trailing 2-1 at the interval following goals right before the halftime whistle.

This could have been the beginning of the end for Cape Verde, with many thinking that Uruguay now would have a firm grip on the game now that they were in the ascendancy.

That would not be the case however as the side showed excellent resilience to bounce back and come up with an equaliser in the 61st minute courtesy of Helio Varela to make the score 2-2 and leave them joint second in Group H with both themselves and Uruguay drawing their first two games.

The result leaves Cape Verde in an extremely strong position to qualify from the group stages of the World Cup in their maiden showing.

They play Saudi Arabia on Friday night and will be thought of as favourites by many heading into that game following the Saudi’s 4-0 demolition defeat to Spain also on Sunday.

A win would guarantee them a place in the knockouts and even a draw may do as a tally of three points from three games may have them among the best performing third placed sides.

Their main rivals for the second spot Uruguay also have the unenviable task of seeking a win against the Spaniards who look to have found their rhythm based on their last performance against Saudi.