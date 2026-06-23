Fr Piaras celebrates 50 years
It was a day of celebration for Fr Piaras MacLochlainn alongside his fellow clergy members and dedicated parishioners on June 14th when he marked 50 years since his ordination.
Crowds gathered in St. Matthew’s Church, Ballyfermot where a special Jubilee Mass was held for Fr Piaras, who spent his 50 years across many Dublin parishes.
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