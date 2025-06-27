Councillor slammed for ‘insulting’ LGBTQ+ comments

An independent councillor has been criticised for his “insulting” comments regarding the LGBTQ+ community at a special meeting of South Dublin County Council last week.

Cllr Glen Moore (Ind) was called upon by a number of his fellow councillors to withdraw remarks he made during debate on a motion calling on “Ireland’s MEPs to push for sanctions and infringement proceedings by the EU Commission against Hungary” in the wake of their “constitutional amendment denying the rights to expression, assembly and non-discrimination to LGBTQ+ citizens and associated draconian surveillance measures”.