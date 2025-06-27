Priory Market opens its doors after €4m investment

Staff outside the entrance of the Priory Market

THE Priory Market in Tallaght opened its doors this week to the public on Wednesday, June 25.

The massive €4m project, spearheaded by John Kearns, CEO of Partas, has been years in the making.

Kearns saw potential for a thriving food hub at the Tallaght site, while simultaneously creating jobs in the community, something Partas foster through their work in local enterprise.

Up to12 local artisan vendors were selected to operate here covering a variety of global foods offerings, “no junk food, no chains.”

For vendors, there’s no rent, no problems, just 15 per cent of turnover for access to a unit, utilities and footfall.

Among the many other features at the market are a coffee and wine bar, tank bar, brewery (Priory Brewing), cocktail bar and a roastery.

Visitors experience a monastic feel as they enter the front door, with stained-glass windows and doors rehomed and refurbished to reflect the name the hub takes from nearby St Mary’s Priory.

The project was backed by an Immigrant Investor Programme with €3.6m was raised from nine Chinese investors.

Partas – a long-standing social enterprise based in Tallaght – contributed €400,000.

John Kearns, Director of Priory Market, said: “Priory Market has the potential to be a transformative force for Tallaght.

‘It’s more than a food destination, it’s a space that will create jobs, support local talent, and inject new life into the village.

‘We’re building something that the community can be proud of, something that will help re-energise the area’s social and economic landscape and put Tallaght firmly on the map as a place of culture, creativity, and opportunity.”

Priory Market is committed to independent, handcrafted excellence.

‘Visitors can enjoy Neapolitan-style pizza handcrafted, Indian street food, Mexican specialties, handmade fresh pastas, grills from an onsite firepit and much more.

Bernard Bennett, Director of Priory Market, said: “Our team is ready, and the energy around the place is incredible.

‘We’ve brought together some of the best food vendors in the county, each offering something truly special. Priory Brewing is also set to unveil a brand-new range of exclusive brews that you’ll only find right here in Priory Market.”

Amy Keatinge, Marketing Manager, said: “As someone who grew up in Tallaght, seeing a project like this come to life in my area is nothing short of incredible.

‘I’m so proud to be part of something that will have such a positive impact on our community and I know it’s just the beginning of something really special for Tallaght.”

Priory Market in Tallaght will be open to the public seven days a week from Friday, June 20, 11am-11pm, with a coffee shop from 8am.