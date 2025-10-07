Councillors call for some love, care and attention to retail store
The Ballyfermot Road Tesco has been asked to initiate major refurbishments to improve the retail experience in the store.
Poor reviews detailing empty shelves, limited open tills and the cleanliness of the shop appear when the store is searched up online.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Concerns over funding for repairs at the Civic CentreBallyfermot
Questions have been raised about repairs at Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre, necessary after a report on the air quality in the building.Ballyfermot...
Mystery tour day of funBallyfermot
The Mystery Tour was a hit once more as it celebrated its 30th anniversary with another successful day out.The free tour, organised...
Football Club equipment vandalised and stolen while threats are made to staffBallyfermot
Cherry Orchard FC has been the victim of robberies, vandalism and threats to their staff in recent weeks.The local football club has...
‘New energy’ from residents to get linear park over the lineBallyfermot
“I do think it’s going to be like, I’m hoping maybe a precedent for the rest of Cherry Orchard, you know –...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.