Search
Councillors call for some love, care and attention to retail store
The Ballyfermot Road Tesco

Councillors call for some love, care and attention to retail store

James Roulston MooneyOctober 7, 2025 11:18 am

The Ballyfermot Road Tesco has been asked to initiate major refurbishments to improve the retail experience in the store.

Poor reviews detailing empty shelves, limited open tills and the cleanliness of the shop appear when the store is searched up online.

Read More


Concerns over funding for repairs at the Civic Centre

Ballyfermot

Questions have been raised about repairs at Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre, necessary after a report on the air quality in the building.Ballyfermot...

Mystery tour day of fun

Ballyfermot

The Mystery Tour was a hit once more as it celebrated its 30th anniversary with another successful day out.The free tour, organised...

Football Club equipment vandalised and stolen while threats are made to staff

Ballyfermot

Cherry Orchard FC has been the victim of robberies, vandalism and threats to their staff in recent weeks.The local football club has...

‘New energy’ from residents to get linear park over the line

Ballyfermot

“I do think it’s going to be like, I’m hoping maybe a precedent for the rest of Cherry Orchard, you know –...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST