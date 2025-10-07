At the opening of the library in Tallaght University Hospital

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) Libraries, in partnership with Library & Information Services at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH), have announced the installation of a LibCabinet in the Hospital foyer, offering patients, staff, and visitors a convenient way to borrow books from the public library.

The installation of the new service is the first of its kind in a hospital in the country.

The LibCabinet aka “The Little Library” is a self-service library kiosk that enables users to borrow, return, and browse a curated selection of books at their convenience.

Located in the main hospital foyer, the LibCabinet aims to bring the joy of reading directly into the daily lives of patients, staff, and visitors, supporting wellbeing and lifelong learning.

Library membership is free, and new members can register online or at any branch to enjoy a wide range of resources, including eBooks, audiobooks, online learning, and more.