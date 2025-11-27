Council’s fleet of 257 vehicles have average age of 10 years

The local authority’s current fleet of vehicles, including gritters and snow machines, has been revealed to have an average age of 10 years as a plan to decarbonise the fleet gains traction.

257 vehicles are operated and maintained by the council, ranging from small vans to snow ploughs utilised throughout the winter season, with the median age of the vehicles noted as eight years old.

A small portion of hired vehicles supplement the fleet – a majority of motors owned by South Dublin County Council make up the numbers.

SDCC aim to replace combustion engines with zero emission vehicles as part of their current Climate Action Plan, dated from 2024 to 2029.

Some vehicles are expected to be replaced in the New Year, with the procurement of several electric vehicles set to take place.

Two electric pedestrian vehicles and six electric vehicles have been added to the fleet to replace fuel-powered engines.

Six more medium electric vans and four large electric vans have been ordered and are expected to be made available in the first months of 2026.

The county council has also planned purchases of zero turn mowers and Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil-powered trucks – a date for the delivery of these vehicles is yet to be confirmed.

The listed weights of the HVO-powered vehicles are 18 tonnes and 26 tonnes, and the alternative fuel source is being sought out to replace the heavier combustion vehicles in the fleet, like the council’s gritters.

The moves to add more renewable fuels to the fleet is part of the local authority’s commitment to decarbonisation when a new Fleet Management System was rolled out in 2025 to help achieve this.

The fleet shake-up is being undertaken in line with the Clean Vehicles Directive and climate targets in mind.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.