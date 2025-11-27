Attack on man ‘while asleep and defenceless is a serious matter’

A man who attacked another man while he was sleeping causing significant facial scarring has been jailed for three and a half years, reports Eimear Dodd.

Max Corcoran (22) pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm on May 10, 2022 at a hostel on Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin.

Corcoran, of Laraghcon, Lucan, Co. Dublin was on Tuesday handed a sentence of four and a half years, with the final year suspended on strict conditions.

Judge Martin Nolan said that “for reasons only known to this defendant, he attacked this man”.

The judge said that “to attack somebody in this way, while asleep and defenceless is a serious matter”.

Garda Mark Farrell told Aideen Collard BL, prosecuting, that Corcoran, the victim and another man were staying at a room in hostel.

That night, the victim took a sleeping tablet, then went to sleep. He woke up after feeling a massive thump over his head.

He told gardai he saw the other man standing above him, who said “that’s for him, you robbed him”. This man then passed Corcoran a trowel. The victim said he was assaulted by the two men.

The injured party got a fright and jumped from the bed dripping with blood.

He left the room and went to reception, where hostel staff assisted him.

Corcoran tried to leave the premises, but was stopped by hostel staff. He said he’d flushed the blade, then later said he threw it out of a window. When asked by staff why he did it, Corcoran replied that “he robbed me so I cut him”.

The injured party later told gardai that he didn’t know why he was attacked. He said Corcoran had said the night before that some of his possessions were missing. The injured party said he didn’t take anything.

During the garda investigation, the other man was ruled out and was not charged.

A trowel and a stanley knife used in the attack were recovered during the investigation.

Corcoran’s DNA was found on both and his fingerprints were identified on the trowel.

Corcoran was arrested and interviewed. He initially denied knowing anything about the attack, then admitted stabbing the injured party in the face, saying he had been provoked.

He denied anyone else was involved.

The injured party was taken to hospital. He sustained multiple cuts to his head, face, hands and arms.

Statements from his treating doctors and photos of his injuries were handed to the court. The victim required plastic surgery and has been left with significant scarring to the left side of his face and on his hands, the court was told.

Gda Farrell said the victim was homeless and had other issues, but told gardai he was trying to get his life back on track.

Corcoran has 17 previous convictions including criminal damage, assault causing harm, drugs offences, and making threats to kill.

Gda Farrell agreed with Garret Baker SC, defending, that his client was 18 at the time, homeless and was living in hostel accommodation.

He accepted that Corcoran had been asked to leave his family home the previous month due to drug addiction and serious behavioural issues.

The garda also agreed that a lot of Corcoran’s offending is rooted in his addiction issues and that his plea was of value to the prosecution.

Mr Baker acknowledged that his client “behaved in an utterly deplorable way” and that this is a “significant offence”.

He said his client’s behaviour was “almost impossible to rationalise” and that his life “appeared to take a turbulent and chaotic turn driven by drug addiction” around this time.

Mr Baker said his client was carrying a knife as he was stabbed while he was homeless, but he acknowledged he should never have used it in this way.

A probation report was provided to the court, which placed Corcoran at high risk of re-offending.

Mr Baker said there are protective factors for his client, who is making progress in addressing his issues while in custody.

He asked the court to take into account his client’s youth and personal circumstances at the time.

Judge Nolan noted Corcoran has already spent 13 months in custody on this matter, which he said the court would aggregate up to 18 months.

He imposed a sentence of four and a half years, with the final year suspended on strict conditions to aid Corcoran’s rehabilitation.