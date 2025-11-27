Pupils campaign to reduce speed on roads outside school
Primary school pupils in Rathcoole took part in a campaign to reduce speed and increase driver awareness on roads outside their school.
Students, teachers and parents from Holy Family National School highlighted the high speeds on Kilteel Road outside the school on Tuseday, November 4 with a Love 30 campaign.
AUTHOREllen Gough
