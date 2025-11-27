Search
Students raise €4k for domestic violence service
Students from TU Dublin Tallaght Campus make the presentation

Ellen GoughNovember 27, 2025 10:01 am

Students from TU Dublin Tallaght have raised almost €4,000 for domestic violence services in the area.

Students from TU Dublin Tallaght School of Marketing and Entrepreneurship presented a cheque for €3,900 to Saoirse Domestic Violence Services, following a year of student-led fundraising events on campus.

