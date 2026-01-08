Court hears ‘ongoing issues’ between two garages

A DISPUTE between two garages at a Tallaght yard led to a man damaging the windows of a rival’s premises with a hammer, a court has heard.

Stanley Abayeneme (28), North Circular Road, Dublin 7, appeared before Tallaght District Court, pleading not guilty to the criminal damage charge.

Garda Eoin Deveraux told the court that on July 27, 2024, at Blessington Road, Tyre Centre, Blessington Road, Tallaght, gardai met with Vilmantas Zutkis owner of Blessington Road Tyre Centre, in relation to the report of an incident the previous day.

Mr Zukas reported that on the morning of July 26, Mr Abayeneme, used a hammer to cause damage to two window panes belonging to the garage business of Mr Zukas.

Mr Abayeneme runs a similar business beside Mr Zukas at the yard, and they both share an entrance gate.

The court heard there has been “ongoing issues” between the two parties over the last six years.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tunney said his client would be alleging he was the victim of racists incidents which included “throwing bananas and making monkey noises.”

Mr Zukas, a Lithuanian who appeared with the aid of an interpreter, denied he or his fellow worker made any such racist remarks.

After the hammer ended up in Mr Zukas garage, he said Mr Abayeneme “asked for his hammer back.”

Abayeneme claimed the hammer was taken from his backpack.

Asked by Mr Tunney if there was a “bit of competition” between the pair, Mr Zukas said “only recent times it wasn’t always the case.”

Taking to the stand, Mr Abayeneme said that Mr Zukas and his colleagues may have been angry because he changed the lock on the front gate.

“Him and his worker are always calling me monkey and go back to Africa,” said Abayeneme.

Abayeneme claimed he was “attacked by four of them” at the time of the incident, which was denied by Zukas.

He denied breaking the windows and said “gardai don’t listen to me.”

Judge Patricia McNamara said it was clear there was “ongoing issues” between both parties.

Judge McNamara was satisfied with the evidence provided in court that windows had been smashed and a hammer found inside Mr Zukas premises.

Abayeneme has five previous convictions, all for road traffic offences.

The court heard that the damage caused to the windows was €1,000.

No agreement was reached in court for payment of damages.

Judge McNamara imposed a sentence of six months for Abayeneme, which was suspended for 12 months on a bond of €200.

Mr Abayeneme indicated he would be appealing.

An independent surety of €300 was ordered with a lodgement of €100.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme