TCC lodge appeal against 26 apartments at old Ulster Bank
Tallaght Community Council have launched an appeal against planning permission for 26 apartments at the former Ulster Bank on Main Street.
Planning permission was granted in November for developers Connmurr Projects to demolish the former bank branch and construct a three-storey mixed-use building (Block A) with a retail unit opening onto Old Blessington Road/Main Street and four one-bed apartments overhead.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘You don’t want to prohibit those that are most vulnerable’News
“You don’t want to prohibit those that are most vulnerable.”Criticism has been directed towards the cost of a grant for housing adaptions...
Fun festive cheer for young patients in Tallaght HospitalNews
Patients in Tallaght University Hospital’s children’s ward got some much-needed festive cheer this holiday season with a visit from magicians, members of...
Communications portal will keep commuters informed of road updatesNews
“I think it’s really important that we get the communication right here.”The Department of Transport has tasked the Road Management Office to...
613 households register as homeless in county last yearNews
Over 600 households were registered as homeless across south Dublin during 2025.According to figures shared by the council, 613 households were registered...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.