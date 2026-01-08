This weeks front pages – January 8, 2026
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Echo Year in Review September 2025Year in Review 2025
School caretakers and secretaries strike (September 4 edition) Caretakers and secretaries in schools across the county went on strike as the autumn...
Echo Year in Review October 2025Year in Review 2025
Inquiry into Children’s Health Irealnd (October 2 edition) The parents of Harvey Morrison Sherratt, Stephen Morrison and Gillian Sherratt successfully campaigned for...
Echo Year in Review November 2025Year in Review 2025
President Connolly’s first act (November 13 edition) President Connolly’s first act as the 10th President of Ireland was to give pupils at...
