Coyne Solicitors awarded Dublin’s Property Law Firm of the Year

Lucan-based Coyne Solicitors are ready for growth as the company was awarded Dublin’s Property Law Firm of the Year at the Irish Law Awards 2025.

Principal solicitor Andrea Clarke purchased the business earlier in 2025 from original founder Dermot P Coyne, who already had a great reputation in the property law field.

Ms Clarke’s ambition and the firm’s location in Lucan, an area where new housing development is booming, has contributed to the firm’s property arm’s growth.

The judges recognised the “excellent reputation we have in the sector, as shown through the excellent reviews we have online,” she commented after the win, highlighting how the firm is now working with “some of the biggest developers in the country, such as Evara, who chose only us for their latest event.”

Their dedicated New Homes division, run by Tracey Farrell, is also “noteworthy,” she said.

The firm currently has 12 “highly experienced” staff and their team is growing, as it’s the amount of work coming in, said Ms Clarke.

While the property section had them winning the Award, they are a traditional general practice, and their expertise touches all kinds of legal solutions.

“We’re young, dynamic, results-driven and we’re open for all business,” Ms Clarke said in a recent interview to the Business Post.

Their newest sign, ‘Coyne Solicitors, The Edit by Andrea Clarke,’ is a tribute to the new principal’s diverse background in national organisations such as Coillte, FAI, Eurolink Motorways and Bord na Mona, which helps her bring a different perspective into the role.

“I am experienced at providing solutions for businesspeople that are explained in a clear and concise way which they really appreciate,” she said.

Inspired by her great grand aunt Linda Kearns McWhinney, a founder member of Fianna Fáil, Ms Clarke is also a GDPR practitioner, an international sports lawyer and a football agent for Ireland’s first Female FIFA.

Following the Award, the firm launched their new website.

