Tallaght without our Main Street is not Tallaght
Main Street, Tallaght Village

Echo StaffJuly 25, 2025 9:25 am

ADVERTORIAL

Tallaght village is the heart of Tallaght. The retail hub may have slipped to The Square, but Main Street is still core to modern day Tallaght.

Jail for man with PhD who had heroin worth €285,000

Tallaght

A man who completed a PhD in social studies has been jailed for three years and eight months for the possession of...

Local Faces: Jeff Bibby

Tallaght

Jeff Bibby is a man born in London, within the sound of Bow Bells, who met a fine Bohernabreena cailín on holiday...

Cultivated cannabis plants for his own personal use

Tallaght

A MAN found to be cultivating cannabis plants for his own personal use was handed a suspended sentence at Tallaght District Court.Nicholas...
