Marian and Kathleen at the finish line of their 150th parkrun

Christine Poole writes about two local women who are known well to the community and hold a very special place in her heart – her mother Kathleen Brady and her mother’s friend and running buddy of forty years, Marian Hynds.

The parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) community event where people can walk, jog, run, or volunteer.