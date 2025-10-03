Credit Union lodge appeal after refusal for building

Lucan District Credit Union has lodged a planning appeal after they were refused permission for a new office building that would “injure the residential amenity” of the area, reports Ellen Gough.

The credit union had applied for permission earlier this year to demolish a disused bungalow, The Laurels in Ballydowd, Lucan, which has been “unoccupied for circa eight years and in advanced disrepair” and to replace it with a three-story office building and cycle and car parking areas with EV charging points.

The council’s planning department refused permission for the development in early August this year.

Over 40 submissions were received during the planning application process, plus four representations from local TDs Emer Higgins (FG) and Paul Gogarty (Ind) and councillors Helen Farrell (Ind) and Vicki Casserly (FG).

The main concerns from the submissions and representations revolved around the height of the proposed development, loss of built heritage and village character, light pollution and overshadowing, a dangerous precedent for commercial development in the area and poor engagement with immediate neighbours.

In their report, the council’s senior planner noted that the design of the three-story office building “is at odds with the surrounding street context of Lucan Road… characterised by low rise single and two storey dwellings.”

“It may be possible to accommodate a three-storey building on this site, or a building of equal floor area to that proposed, but the proposed design is not expected to integrate into the area or protect the residential amenities of the area as per the zoning objective”.

According to the planning authority, the application “failed to provide appropriate plans and particulars in relation to public realm/landscaping and trees, green infrastructure proposals and calculations and access, transport and parking”.

The application also did not include a “sunlight and daylight and/or an overshadowing assessment” of how the building’s height would affect adjoining properties.

“Based on observations made at the site visit, the small bungalow (for demolition) appears to be in good condition and suitable for reuse or adaptation,” the report also noted.

“Therefore, the proposed demolition would be contrary to the policies outlined in the Development Plan and as such a refusal is recommended.”

In their appeal, lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála on September 8, Lucan District Credit Union said that because they are a not-for-profit enterprise, the proposed development is not commercial but rather a “bespoke, architect- designed facility for owner-occupiers to create a socially, economically and environmentally sustainable, member-owned facility”.

“We are appreciative that An Coimisiún Pleanála will review the architectural merits of the above proposal afresh and assess the application de novo”, the appeal letter read.

A decision is due from An Coimisiún Pleanála by January 20 next year.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme