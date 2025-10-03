Renewed energy this term for North Clondalkin Community Choir

THE North Clondalkin Community Choir has returned to rehearsals, bringing “renewed energy and excitement” to a new term filled with music, connection, and community spirit, according to director Noel J. Collins.

Founded with a powerful vision—to provide equal access to professional music education and to promote live music—the choir has become a beacon of hope and creativity in one of Dublin’s most marginalised and disadvantaged areas.

North Clondalkin faces many social and economic challenges, but the choir stands as a testament to the transformative power of music.

By breaking down barriers and fostering inclusion, the choir helps combat poverty and social exclusion, offering people of all ages and backgrounds a chance to participate in something meaningful and uplifting.

This term promises to be one of the most exciting yet. Highlights include a masterclass with acclaimed soprano Celine Byrne, widely regarded as one of Ireland’s leading vocal talents.

Members will also take part in the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree at the South Dublin County Council offices in Clondalkin Village, a cherished local tradition.

A Christmas concert for the community, a festive party, and even performances in Italy are also on the horizon, showcasing the choir’s growing reputation and ambition.

“We’re scheduled to sing in the Cathedral in Ascoli Piceno as well as one of the oldest Franciscan churches in the world,” explains Noel.

They have an exciting itinerary planned as they spend a week soaking up the sunshine and culture while representing their own culture, traditions and unique sound.

Beyond the performances and events, the choir offers something deeper: a sense of belonging, purpose, and joy. Singing in a choir has been shown to improve mental health, reduce stress, and build strong social bonds.

“We’re not trying to fit in; we’re trying to stand out!” beams Noel.

This term, North Clondalkin Community Choir welcomed seven new members, which is confirmation that “our group continues to command respect throughout the community and continues to grow from strength to strength.”

For many members, it is not just about music—it is about healing, empowerment, and finding their voice in more ways than one.

As rehearsals begin and plans unfold, the North Clondalkin Community Choir continues to prove that music can be a powerful force for change.

With every note sung and every performance shared, they remind us that even in the face of adversity, harmony is possible.