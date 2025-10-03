Schools encourage to sign up for enterprise programme

Second level schools across South Dublin are being encouraged to sign-up for this year’s Student Enterprise Programme (SEP) which will see over 28,000 students nationally set-up and run a mini enterprise over the course of the academic year.

The Student Enterprise Programme has been a staple on the secondary school calendar in South Dublin for over 20 years with many students continuing their entrepreneurial journey long after they leave school, making their mark on the business world.

An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, the Student Enterprise Programme is the country’s largest enterprise programme for second level students, with this year marking the 24th year of the hugely successful programme.

It has had over 400,000 participants since its inception.

It’s expected that almost 28,000 students from approximately 500 second level schools across the country will take part this year.

Students from 1st year to 6th year and from all school subjects can enter, in the Junior, Intermediate and Senior categories.

Participants will learn how to create and run their own business, picking up key skills along the way such as ideation, marketing, finance and sales.

The Programme is run through the network of Local Enterprise Offices, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, with local coordinators in every area to support teachers and students through the year of the programme, which helps foster entrepreneurship in students and gives them key skills they can bring with them into later life.

South Dublin has had great success with the programme over the years. Last year, South Dublin was proud to have three fantastic enterprises representing the region at Nationals. The Senior Finalist was from Prosip, from Rockbrook Park School, Rathfarnham.

The Intermediate Finalist was Kingswood Kreations, Kingswood Community College which was a creative product business designed and made by the students.

Finally, the Junior Finalist was Jewels Fantasy, Old Bawn Community School, Tallaght with personalised jewellery designed and made at home.

Tom Rooney, Head of Enterprise at LEO South Dublin says “The Student Enterprise Programme grants our secondary school students a firsthand taste of entrepreneurship and the intricacies of managing their own enterprises.

‘It serves as an eye-opener for students, teachers, and parents, offering fresh perspectives on the potential of entrepreneurship as a viable career path.

‘Additionally, it sheds light on the wide array of support services accessible through the Local Enterprise Office right here in South Dublin.

‘We truly look forward to this year’s programme and to the enterprises that await us.”

Since the Student Enterprise Programme began in 2003, over 400,000 students have taken part, learning key skills on how to create a business idea, start a business and grow a business.

The Student Enterprise Programme also has a new range of online resources for 2025/2026 at StudentEnterprise, which will feature regular blogs and houses a full range of Student Enterprise resources for students and teachers.