Former Sisk headquarters on the Naas Road sold for €5.25 millions

The former headquarters of construction company John Sisk & Sons, known as Wilton Works on the Naas Road, has been sold to an Irish developer for €5.25million.

Sisk were occupiers of the site since 1964 and have relocated to a site at Citywest Business Campus since last year.

The self-contained three-storey office building has a high-profile location fronting onto the Naas Road and has 96 on-site car parking spaces.

Wilton Works is located on a high-profile 0.98 hectare/2.4 acre site fronting onto the Naas Road and is approximately 8km southwest of Dublin City Centre.

The immediate surrounding area comprises a variety of uses including industrial, retail warehousing and offices. This location is very well serviced by local road infrastructure/public transport facilities and is approximately 300 metres east of the intersection of the M50 Motorway with the N7 Naas Road. The Luas Red Line, which runs from Citywest to the 3Arena in Dublin’s docklands provides a frequent and convenient public transport link to the City Centre with the nearest Luas stop at the Red Cow, less than a 10 minute walk.

The existing development comprises the original two-storey office building and interlinks with a modern three-storey office building constructed in 2002. The total combined floor area extends to 38,578 square feet together with 96 on-site car spaces.

The site enjoys dual vehicular access from both the Naas Road and Robinhood Road located to the rear.

Agents BNP Paribas Real Estate, who handled the sale, said the site had been sold to an Irish developer and that there had been “a strong level of interest”.

Reports indicate that the developer will seek planning permission for a residential development on the site.