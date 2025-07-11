Search
Credit Union seeks go-ahead for 3-storey office building
An artist’s impression of the plans for Lucan Credit Union

Credit Union seeks go-ahead for 3-storey office building

William O ConnorJuly 11, 2025 12:38 pm

Lucan District Credit Union has applied for permission for the construction of a new three-storey office building.

Located at The Laurels in Ballydowd, the planning includes the demolition of a disused bungalow, unoccupied for about eight years and in advanced disrepair.

The proposal includes the replacement by the construction of a new three-storey office building and ancillaries comprising site development works, soft landscaping, cycle- and car-parking areas with EV charging points.

