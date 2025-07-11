Captain of Heffo’s Army passes away at the age of 78
Captain of Heffo’s army and Wanderers GAA’s most decorated player ever Sean ‘The Doc’ Doherty has passed away at the age of 78.
Sean was captain of the team in Kevin Heffernan’s inaugural championship season in 1974 where the Dubs would lift the trophy beating Galway in the final.
AUTHORMichael Howley
