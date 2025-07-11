Pedestrian dies after being hit by a truck

A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Ballyboden on Friday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision near Ballyroan this Friday morning, July 11.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a truck and a pedestrian on Ballyboden Way, that occurred shortly before 8:30am.

The pedestrian, a male in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was removed to the morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem examination will take place. No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene has since been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 8am and 9am this morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.