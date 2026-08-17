CRH revenues for the period of April to June rose by 6 per cent to $10.8 billion

RATHFARNHAM-BASED CRH has seen an increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2026, with a growth of six per cent on the same period last year

The building materials providers who are listed on the New York Stock Exchange stated that its revenues for the period of April to June rose by 6 per cent to $10.8 billion, up from $10.2 bn.

The company noted that this growth was driven by positive pricing momentum, good underlying demand, and contributions from acquisitions.

CRH CEO Jim Mintern noted the second quarter showing from the company was “strong.”

Mintern said: “We delivered a strong Q2 performance driven by good commercial execution, favourable underlying demand and further contributions from acquisitions.

“Our unmatched scale, connected portfolio and leading performance supported higher profits and margin expansion against an inflationary cost backdrop.

“We remain focused on active portfolio management, completing three non-core divestitures, while reallocating capital into higher-growth, connected businesses.”

Net income of $1.5 bn was 13 per cent higher than the prior year, driven by strong operating performance and gains on divestitures during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 bn increased by 7 per cent over the prior year, reflecting disciplined commercial execution, strong performance improvement initiatives and contributions from acquisitions.

CRH’s net income margin of 14.0 per cent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.4 per cent were both ahead of the prior year.

CRH has been active when it comes to acquisitions recently, taking over several businesses in high profile deals, including US- based construction engineering company Arcosa for €8.5bn

Mintern added: “Backed by our robust balance sheet and financial capacity, we agreed the $8.5bn acquisition of Arcosa, which will reinforce our position as the leading aggregates and critical infrastructure player in North America.

“Notwithstanding current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, we remain encouraged by the underlying demand across our key markets and are pleased to reaffirm our guidance for 2026 net income, adjusted EBITDA and diluted EPS, leaving us well positioned to deliver another year of growth and value creation.”