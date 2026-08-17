Fifteen appropriate sites identified in car parks, libraries, and leisure facilities to deliver fast-charging opportunities for cars

South Dublin County Council has outlined its efforts to deliver fast charging facilities for electric vehicles across the county, with 15 appropriate sites identified in car parks, parks, libraries, district centres and leisure facilities.

SDCC is working alongside its regional EV provider to deliver these facilities, with progress being made on electricity connection agreements.

Connection offers have been secured for 11 sites and installations have now been completed at several locations, including Tandy’s Lane, Adamstown Park, Dodder Valley Park (R114), Dodder Valley Old Bawn Pavilions and Corkagh Park.

Providing charging facilities in public sites such as parks and libraries make it easier for residents and visitors to charge their vehicles while using local services and amenities.

These locations are awaiting final energisation by ESB and are expected to open for public use after this month.

Further locations will be delivered as the programme rollout continues.

All sites are being developed with accessibility considerations, supporting a more inclusive approach to EV charging infrastructure and cleaner transport.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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