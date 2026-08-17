Entegro acquires Acel Energy and has plans to increase workforce

AN ENGINEERING group with offices in Baldonnell has announced the acquisition of a renewable energy company with plans to form a new entity and deliver close to 100 jobs.

Entegro has acquired Acel Energy with plans to form Entegro Energy as part of the deal and see its workforce increase from 200 to almost 300 over the next few years.

Entegro has offices at Clonlara Avenue in Baldonnell Business Park and has a primary focus on telecommunications technology, while Acel are based in Monaghan and focus on the delivery of solar panel installations.

Acel had previously worked alongside the Shannon Airport Group to deliver one of these installations.

Entegro Group Chief Executive John Rooney welcomed the deal and detailed ambitions to develop into a “multi-utility business.”

The CEO said: “This is another milestone for Entegro as we continue to build a multi-utility business across telecoms, power and infrastructure to meet the demands of Ireland and beyond.”

The new deal adds to groundwork laid by an already-established partnership with high-and-medium-voltage engineering specialist Nahanagan Electrical – the deal for which was completed before the end of last year – and the Chief Executive described it as a “natural step.”

The Acel acquisition is expected to further strengthen the Entegro Group’s expertise and enhance its presence in both Irish and global markets, expanding into renewable energy generation, BESS and high voltage infrastructure solutions.

Revenue at Entegro has gone past €60 million, and the company plans to increase that to above €100m over the coming years.

“Bringing ACEL and Nahanagan together gives us the ability to design, commission and run energy systems end to end, from an Irish base and with a trusted team that keeps growing.

“That is the future we want to help build, and to build well.”

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