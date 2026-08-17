Drugs usage demand increases across east of country

TALLAGHT’S Drug and Alcohol Task Force has seen an increase of almost 20 per cent in demand for their services after a new report stated a growth in demand across the county and the East.

The latest regional report published by Coolmine Therapeutic Community noted that demand for these services in Dublin and across the East continues to grow, with cocaine remaining one of the most common substances affecting those seeking support.

Powder cocaine now accounts for 31 per cent of presentations in the region, while crack cocaine represents 12 per cent, significantly higher than in other parts of the country.

Alcohol continues to be another major driver of people accessing treatment services, demonstrating the increasingly complex nature of addiction across communities.

Tallaght Drug and Alcohol Task Force Coordinator Anthea Carry has noted a rise in demand for their services since the start of the year.

Coordinator Carey said: “We’ve had an average of 31 per cent increase of people coming to services since January. It does look like the demand is up.”

Community projects supported by the task force include community services like JADD (Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency) and TASP (Tallaght Addiction Support Project).

The task force coordinator noted that there has been strong but equal growth among several different types of drug presentations from January to July – cannabis use has grown by 39 per cent, alcohol by 42 per cent, powder cocaine by 41 per cent, crack cocaine by 35 per cent.

She also noted a rise in benzo and heroin use by 32 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

Clondalikin Drug and Alcohol Task Force Coordinator Trevor Bissett noted that the report appeared to be in line with what the local services under their banner have seen.

There was a 15 per cent increase in 2025 of people being treated for cocaine through the Clondalkin task force’s services, almost tripling since 2019, and demand is “huge.”

Coordinator Bissett said: “If you go back as far as 2019, there was about 80 people being treated for cocaine in the area, and it’s now up to 224, so it’s kind of tripled over that time. But even year-on-year, we’re seeing an increase.

“We’re experiencing huge demand for services. A lot of our services have to operate waiting lists currently.”

Some funding has been secured for additional staff for the Clondalkin projects but demand is expected to increase.

Services in Clondalkin supported by the task force include CASP – Clondalkin Addiction Support Programme and Crosscare Clondalkin and Ronanstown.

Tallaght’s coordinator called for increased funding so that these services can be adequately resourced, but noted that the country is still awaiting a new National Drugs Strategy.

Carey said: “There hasn’t been sufficient investment put into treatment and rehabilitation services for such a long time, so there’s always going to be a call for the resourcing to be increased.

“We’re still waiting on the national drug strategy too, so we’ve no idea whether they’re going to increase the resources until that’s launched.

“We’ve been told it’s September, so we’re still waiting with bated breath.”

The TDATF Coordinator urged funding to be delivered to provide for more staff and services to meet the demand.

Deputy Head of Services at Coolmine Therapeutic Community Anita Harris noted that the latest data in the new regional report serves as a reminder of the complexity of addiction.

Harris said: “The data also reminds us that addiction is becoming increasingly complex.

“Our services must continue to evolve to ensure every person can access the care that best meets their individual needs.”