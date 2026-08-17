Council invites public to submit suggestions for new speed limits

SOUTH Dublin County Council (SDCC) is accepting submissions from members of the public within the administrative area regarding the alteration of speed limits.

SDCC intends to prepare Special Speed Limit Bye-Laws for built-up and urban areas, with emphasis on school areas and housing estates, including Lucan, Adamstown and Clonburris.

It is proposed that 25 school locations around the county will have periodic 30km/h speed limits applied during school opening and closing times.

As part of this review, SDCC has recently implemented a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit in all residential housing estates under its charge, supporting safer neighbourhoods and improved road safety.

Urban speed limits under review by the SDCC include 30 km/h, 50 km/h, 60 km/h and 80 km/h.

This review supports the Government Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, Our Journey Towards Vision Zero, and the Guidelines for Setting and Managing Speed Limits in Ireland.

The closing date for submissions, which can be made online through the Consultation Portal, or by post to the Senior Executive Office in County Hall, Tallaght is 5pm on September 4.

Submissions should identify the exact road or location being referred to, including road names, junctions, landmarks or road sections where possible.

A clear description of the location, including a geo-location, map reference or Eircode where available, should be provided in each submission, as well as an explanation as to why the location is suitable for the proposed speed limit and how it meets the relevant speed limit assessment criteria.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.