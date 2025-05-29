Criminal with history of violence beat his partner and intimidated her

A CRIMINAL with a history of violence assaulted his girlfriend over a prolonged period and held a blade to her throat before sending her threats from prison to drop the charges, a court has heard, reports Isabel Hayes.

Patrick Byrne (28), formerly of Cooleven Close, Cloverhill Road, Dublin, has 44 convictions and was jailed for 2 years, 9 months last November after he assaulted a man in the city centre with a bike saddle in an unprovoked assault.