Volunteer group discuss ‘gaps’ in community health services
A PODCAST launched by the Jobstown Family Centre will shed light on people who felt “disregarded” in healthcare settings.
On Thursday, May 15, the ‘Patients Matter’ podcast went public, together with an animation showing a shortened, visual version of the story the local group told.
AUTHORMark Keane
