Wonderful women raise almost €500k for charities
TALLAGHT University Hospital Foundation celebrated the outstanding contribution of Ann Carthy and Easter Chick Ladies who have raised almost €500,000 for charity.
The event marked co-founder Ann Carthy’s retirement with the planting of a new tree dedicated to the work of the Easter Chick Ladies at TUH.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
IPAS plans ceased at Belgard Road siteNews
The former ABB building in Belgard Square, Tallaght, is no longer being considered as an IPAS facility, the site owner said.In a...
Plans to buy Citywest Hotel for €100m for asylum seekersNews
Government plans to expand IPAS accommodation at Citywest Hotel haven’t been confirmed while residents ask for “clearer communication.”Negotiations between the Irish state...
€5.8 million allocated for older and people with disabilities to remain in their homesNews
Older and people with disabilities in South Dublin and Dublin Mid West will be empowered to stay in their homes independently for...
Some residents have experienced almost 30 water outages in the past three yearsNews
MANY areas in Dublin South West it seems the original water structure is not able to cope with the added demand and...
AUTHORMark Keane
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.