Wonderful women raise almost €500k for charities
Easter Chick Ladies Tree Planting Ceremony at TUH

Mark KeaneMay 29, 2025 3:05 pm

TALLAGHT University Hospital Foundation celebrated the outstanding contribution of Ann Carthy and Easter Chick Ladies who have raised almost €500,000 for charity.

The event marked co-founder Ann Carthy’s retirement with the planting of a new tree dedicated to the work of the Easter Chick Ladies at TUH.

