Student filmmakers take first place in The Right Focus Awards

A GROUP of young filmmakers from Kingswood Community College took first place in the Post Primary category at Trócaire’s The Right Focus 2025 awards, held at Dublin’s Light House Cinema.

Their documentary, Polarised, focuses on how our consumption of media and the rise of disinformation and misinformation are leading to political polarisation.

This upbeat and creative documentary looks at fake news, people’s loss of trust in the media, and the lack of research many people do about where they are getting their news.

The short documentary was headed up by 17-year-old Sol Stuart. Sol said; “This is my 3rd year entering The Right Focus and finally this year we managed to win, and this year I decided to choose political polarisation which is caused by social media, I was really interested how politics is changing at the minute especially in America so that’s where the root of making Polarized came from.”

Supported by Irish Aid, the competition celebrates the storytelling skills and global awareness of young filmmakers who explored critical issues such as hunger, conflict, climate change, gender equality, and human rights through documentary film.

Eleven films reached this year’s final, including entries from two Northern Ireland schools and three youth groups.

Over 90 young people, youth workers and educators, along with the Trócaire team watched and voted on the winning short films in two categories of the competition, which is now in its 4th year.

Gwen Dempsey, Director of Ireland Programmes at Trócaire, congratulated the winners: “Documentary film has long played a role in spotlighting injustice, and today’s young filmmakers are continuing that tradition with passion and purpose. The range of issues explored—ranging from war and food insecurity to plastic waste and gender inequality—reflects a deep concern for global justice and a willingness to take action.”

The Right Focus continues to inspire young filmmakers across Ireland to explore global justice issues and share their visions of a fairer world.