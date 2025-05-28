€1.3m investment in new store

Alan Jordan at the new store in Castletymon which was the old library

The Jordan Group owned and operated by Tallaght native Alan Jordan will open a new Centra store in Castletymon on Thursday while celebrating 25 years of business.

A €1.3 million investment, the shop will add to the two Centra and one SuperValu stores owned by the local family business in Tallaght.

With a retail space of 4000 square feet, it will offer “a more comfortable retail experience,” to local costumers, according to Mr Jordan.

The new shop will employ 35 people as it opens, but “a couple of hundred people” have been employed in the construction process since January, he highlighted.

While Castletymon already had a Centra, the owners wanted to relocate the store to larger premises to expand their offer to customers.

The new shop is located just besides the old one, in Castletymon Shopping Centre, and has been called ‘The Library.’

“We just moved next door, but extra space gave us the chance to provide more variety,” said Mr Jordan proudly.

“It’s an outstanding, fit-for-purpose convenience store on the doorstep.”

The new Centra will have an extended range of ready meals and fresh food – or ‘food for now and food for later’ as Mr Jordan called it.

It will offer Deli food to be served and eaten ‘on the go,’ a new bakery range, Frank and Honest coffee and Moo’d ice cream. Off-licence products will also be available.

A family fun day has been organised for Saturday, May 31 for the store official opening, starting at 10.30am with Councillor Mick Duff (IND) cutting the ribbon.

Special offers, giveaways and prizes will be available for attending customers.

“Born and bred” in Tallaght, Mr Jordan manages the Jordan Group franchise that operates a total of nine Centra and SuperValu stores in Dublin and Kildare, employing 260 people.

“We are proud to be part of the local community and look forward to welcoming everyone on Thursday,” said the team.