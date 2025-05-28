Search
This weeks front pages – May 29, 2025

Echo StaffMay 28, 2025 6:14 pm

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Sport

Gardai investigate serious assault in Clondalkin

Latest

A man in his 30s was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital following a serious assault at a retail centre in Clondalkin village...

Major step forward for public transport in Lucan and Clondalkin

Lucan

The procurement process for the DART+ South West project, which will deliver a modern, electrified rail service between the city centre and...

€5.8 million allocated for older and people with disabilities to remain in their homes

News

Older and people with disabilities in South Dublin and Dublin Mid West will be empowered to stay in their homes independently for...

This weeks front pages – May 22, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
