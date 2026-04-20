Criticism that ASD classes not provided in new school building

An artist impression of the new schools in Clondalkin

The Government has been criticised for backing down from their commitment to provide ASD classes in a new Clondalkin school building set to open in September.

Gaelscoil na Camóige and Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcáin on the Old Nangor Road were told earlier this year that Autism Spectrum Disorder classrooms that were included in the planning application would not be delivered, according to Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward.

The development, which began construction in August 2024 on the grounds of Colaiste Chilliain, had included plans for two new ASD classrooms.

Deputy Ward said that the decision made not to honour the commitment made to the two local schools is “unacceptable.”

He stated: “The building of the school building, alongside the new school for Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcáin, is progressing, and that is very welcome.

“However, the schools were notified that the ASD classes will not now be built. The ASD expansion was agreed and given the go-ahead in 2024. Planning permission was in place.

“In January, the schools were informed by the Department that they had broken their agreement on the ASD classes.

“The school is due to open in September. This is unacceptable.”

Gaelscoil na Camóige has been operating out of prefabs for over 30 years and is expected to move into the new building in the next school year.

Deputy Ward noted that his three children attended the Gaelscoil and that he knows it “very well” as a result of this.

The Dublin Mid-West TD stated that the school will move to a two-stream intake in 2026 to keep up with the demand for places in the area and that these ASD classrooms are necessary to ensure that the demands of all students are met.

“They project that they will be up to full capacity in three years’ time. The €2m that the Department will save today is going to cost a hell of lot more in years to come.

“No doubt, I will be back here and arguing the same case. Can I ask that a common-sense solution is found so that our most vulnerable children can have their educational needs met?”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.