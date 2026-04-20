New site for Tallaght Heritage Centre

An artists impression of the original heritage centre planned to be built beside the Civic Theatre but was shelved due to rising costs

An alternate location is expected to be put forward for the Tallaght Heritage Centre and The Echo understands this new site will be located by the Tallaght Luas stop.

The council is expected to brief local councillors on the alternate location identified as a host for the anticipated Tallaght Heritage Centre, and The Echo understands that this site is located near the Big Picture building by the local Luas stop.

The initial option for the new heritage centre was a new build located near the Civic Theatre on the Old Blessington Road, which could have cost the local authority €7.5m, more than double their original budget.

South Dublin County Council Chief Executive Colm Ward noted that the alternative option is a “vacant commercial unit.”

Chief Executive Ward stated: “We are close to finalising an option that will be presented to the Tallaght local councillors in the first instance of an alternative option for the delivery of a currently vacant commercial unit within Tallaght town centre.

“We’ll have more floor space to deliver more within the heritage centre and maybe some ancillary cultural uses as well at a cheaper cost to the proposed new build on the site beside the Civic Theatre.”

The move follows feasibility studies and cost estimates for alternative vacant properties in the town centre, and updated plans to enhance the value of the new facility to the area.

An initial budget of €3 million was set aside for the project in 2022 and Part 8 plan had been approved in October 2023.

The plan detailed intentions to build a two-storey structure on Old Blessington Road adjacent to the Civic Theatre that would accommodate gallery and exhibition spaces.

Councillors were informed in December 2024 that the new building would cost €7.5m to deliver.

The original proposal for the centre included a development with a gross floor area of 870 sq m, intended to be part of a wider ‘cultural quarter’ with Rua Red and Tallaght Library.

The proposal included removing a boundary fence, a bottle-bank, bike lockers and 39 existing car-parking spaces at the site to accommodate for the new build.

The alternate location was requested by councillors in the Tallaght area and is expected to be shown to them at the next Tallaght area committee meeting, with another presentation expected for all councillors at the monthly council meeting in May.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.