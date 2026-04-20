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Conservation works on Hellfire Club building set to start soon
An artist impression of the proposed visitor centre at the Hellfire Club

Conservation works on Hellfire Club building set to start soon

Echo StaffApril 20, 2026 11:24 am

CONSERVATION works to the Hell Fire Club building are expected to be undertaken this summer.

According to South Dublin County Council’s Capital Programme Update, this is subject to successful procurement.

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