Conservation works on Hellfire Club building set to start soon
CONSERVATION works to the Hell Fire Club building are expected to be undertaken this summer.
According to South Dublin County Council’s Capital Programme Update, this is subject to successful procurement.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
CityEdge project aims to deliver 40,000 homesNews
The latest update to the CityEdge project is now on public display until mid-May, with ambitions to deliver 40,000 homes and 75,000...
Over €90k given for repair of St Finian’s SchoolLucan
St Finian’s School in Peamount Hospital has been awarded €90,108 under the repair and protection of landmark buildings under the Historic Structures...
Convicted murderer, already serving life, gets three yearsBallyfermot
A convicted murderer, who is serving a life sentence for shooting his brother-in-law, has been given a three-year jail term for endangering...
Work to start up at St Cuthbert’s with intimidation problem sortedClondalkin
WORKS are expected to resume at St Cuthbert’s Park in Clondalkin, following “significant intimidation” of contractors which has led to delays for...
Mystery surrounds death of homeless man found in LiffeyCourts
An inquest has heard a mystery still surrounds the circumstances of how a homeless man, whose badly decomposed body was recovered from...
The Toy Library recycled 4.78 tonnes of plasticTallaght
The Toy Library, a social enterprise set up to help reduce and recycle plastic toys, has launched sensory swap and play events...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.