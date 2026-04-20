CityEdge project aims to deliver 40,000 homes

The latest update to the CityEdge project is now on public display until mid-May, with ambitions to deliver 40,000 homes and 75,000 jobs to the area.

The council is now inviting submissions on their consultation portal for the latest proposed variation to the County Development Plan 2022–2028, which is centred around the much-anticipated CityEdge project, until Tuesday, May 12 at 11.59pm.

CityEdge is a 700-hectare joint initiative between South Dublin County Council and Dublin City Council to create a new urban quarter in the Naas Road, Ballymount, and Park West areas.

The new draft strategic urban regeneration framework for the project notes a potential 80,000 population in the area, along with homes and jobs, and highlights some ‘priority development areas’ for development, including Red Cow and Cherry Orchard, Long Mile and Greenhills.

The SURF provides a statutory basis including guidance to direct the planning of the area over the short- to medium-term, covering from now until approximately 2042.

Each of the priority development areas are planned to be developed by 2042, and the three within the South Dublin boundary are estimated to deliver around 30,000 units and 25,000 jobs.

In the short- to medium-term, mixed-use developments will be the focus in these key areas.

Urban design layouts and guidance have been prepared for them all and consist of land-use mix, residential and employment capacity, indicative locations for community facilities, blue and green infrastructure, public transport links and hubs and townscape strategy.

Several public information drop-in sessions will be held by South Dublin County Council on the topic for curious constituents.

The first two of these will take place at Cherrytree in Walkinstown. They will be held in the bar’s function room on Tuesday, April 21 at 2.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm respectively.

Two more drop-in sessions will also take place at the Red Cow Inn in Clondalkin on Thursday, April 23, also at 2.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm.

Council staff will be present at these sessions and will be on hand to answer questions that members of the public may have on the latest CityEdge update.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.