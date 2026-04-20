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Over €90k given for repair of St Finian’s School
Preservation of St Finian’s School which is located at Peamount Hospital

Over €90k given for repair of St Finian’s School

Echo StaffApril 20, 2026 10:23 am

St Finian’s School in Peamount Hospital has been awarded €90,108 under the repair and protection of landmark buildings under the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) 2026.

Located at Peamount Hospital, the funding will go towards the conservation of the external envelope of the building, including the flat roofs, walls and windows.

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