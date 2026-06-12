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Crosscare’s aim is to help people and families move out of poverty
Crosscare will open a community cafe in Jobstown at St Thomas the Apostle Pastoral Cafe

Crosscare’s aim is to help people and families move out of poverty

James Roulston MooneyJune 12, 2026 10:16 am

Crosscare’s community café plans in Jobstown are set to expand their services in the Tallaght area further after their move away from traditional food banks.

Crosscare is a not-for-profit organisation that provides a number of services to those in poverty, experiencing homelessness or marginalised, and a new community café is planned to be opened at St Thomas the Apostle Pastoral Centre on Fortunestown Road.

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