There are currently two heritage and conservation projects underway in the Lucan, Palmerstown, North Clondalkin Local Electoral Area; Lucan House and Demesne and a proposed Natural Heritage Area in Liffey Valley.

The proposed Natural Heritage Area in Liffey Valley refers to a partnership project with Fingal County Council, Dublin City Council, and Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The objective of this project is “to restore effective fish passage on the river by altering or removing existing fish barriers and weirs where appropriate.”

In 2023, a survey was carried out on 13 major weirs along the middle and lower Liffey and found that the existing fish passage options designed to allow migrations were not as effective as possible.

The project, entitled “Community and Stakeholder Engagement Strategy for the River Liffey Fish Migration Barriers Project” will see a collaborative effort between Fingal County Council, Dublin City Council, and South Dublin County Council.

The project will see the removal of seven weirs along the River Liffey that are deemed an obstruction to the necessary migration of fish in the waterways.

The project is part of a greater nation-wide initiative which includes a total of 103 projects around the country with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage investing a total of €13.6 million.

The River Liffey project is said to cost approximately €3 million and is believed to reach full completion by the end of 2026.

The procurement process is reaching its final stages for the conservation project for Lucan House and Demesne.

The objective of this project is to see the full regeneration of Lucan House and its surrounding Demesne, including stables, gate lodges, bath house, grounds and church.

A total of €200,000 in funding was received from Thrive Funding for development of the project’s masterplan.

Further funding will be explored in the next phase of development which will help to establish a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable visitor destination that enhances both community and tourism infrastructure.

In terms of the timeline for completion, it is hoped that masterplan will be delivered through a phased approach which will allow for a progressive opening of amenities and facilities between the end of 2026 and the final quarter of 2028.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme