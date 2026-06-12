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Children learn to identify and reflect on their own feelings
Parents and babies who took part in the Roots of Empathy

Children learn to identify and reflect on their own feelings

James Roulston MooneyJune 12, 2026 10:35 am

A baby celebration was held at Citywest & Saggart Community National School to celebrate the close of the 15th year of Barnardos’ Roots of Empathy programme.

Barnardos has been delivering the programme since 2011, and it involves babies being brought into national school to help schoolkids better understand their own emotion through the help of the very young ‘teacher’ across the school year.

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